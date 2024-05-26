Back to her roots for new headteacher who 'can’t wait to get started'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It is a return to her roots for Caroline Bedford, who was born and raised in the Newport area.

She will officially take over at the start of the new term in September – but will be meeting parents at an information event at the school on the evening of Wednesday June 5.

Burton Borough is one of five secondary schools in Telford & Wrekin which are run by the Learning Community Trust.

Caroline Bedford, new head teacher at Burton Borough School in Newport

“I’m absolutely delighted to have secured this role, and can’t wait to get started,” said Caroline, who is currently deputy head at Hadley Learning Community.

“It’s a school and community I know really well and feel a strong affinity to, and I believe the possibilities at Burton Borough are really exciting.

“Newport is a lovely community which produces wonderful young people, and Burton Borough has got everything it needs to be a phenomenal school.”

She added: “I’m really looking forward to meeting parents at the information event on June 5 to tell them about a lot of the groundwork that has already been done since the trust took over the school earlier this year.

“It gives me an opportunity to lay out my vision for what I want the school to become, and for families to ask any questions.”

Caroline started her career at the Houses of Parliament, looking after visitors to the Houses of Commons and Lords, before completing her teacher training and taking up school posts in Cardiff.

She moved back to Shropshire in 2013 to take up a post at Mount Gilbert School, now known as Queensway.

She said: “It goes without saying that quality of education and pastoral care is important, but alongside this must be the personal development of young people.

“I want to see them getting involved in programmes like Young Enterprise and Duke of Edinburgh Awards, and make sure there are thriving clubs and activities at the school, from sports teams to the school band, plus drama and dance.

“Burton Borough needs to be seen in the community, and celebrated by the community.

“With the support of the trust, all the ingredients are there. Very quickly, I believe we can change the fortunes of Burton Borough, and make it a truly special place.”

Paul Roberts, executive director at the Learning Community Trust, said: “We had an incredibly high standard of applicants for this position, who were put through a rigorous interview process.

“Caroline is an outstanding leader that has a proven track record of driving education standards.

“Her considered, ethical and passionate approach puts children at the heart of every decision. Burton Borough has a very bright future under her excellent leadership.”