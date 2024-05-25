Find out how Wolverhampton schools were rated after most recent Ofsted inspections

The education watchdog inspects services and provides a rating – inadequate, requires improvement, good or outstanding.

It bases its findings off a list of inspection areas, which, in the case of most primary schools, includes quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provision.

Here are the Wolverhampton schools reviewed by Ofsted whose reports have been published so far this month, as of May 24.

The publication of the reports comes as new figures show that 92 per cent of schools in Wolverhampton are now rated either "good" or "outstanding", scoring above the regional and national average.

St Teresa's Catholic Primary Academy, Parkfields – rating: 'Good'

Ofsted visited the Malins Road school in April and concluded it had progressed since its previous inspection in 2021 where it was found to "require improvements".

St Teresa's Catholic Primary Academy was found to be a 'Good' school

In a report published on May 15, inspectors described the school – which forms part of the St Francis and St Clare Catholic Multi Academy – as "warm and welcoming".

They praised the "intensive work" of staff and noted improvements in the school's curriculum which was "well planned".

The report added that school goers "make friends quickly" and found safeguarding arrangements to be effective.

Inspectors however noted some areas for improvement, including that the school needs to ensure teachers "use assessment consistently" to check pupils' understanding.