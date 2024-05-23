Wolverhampton University pleads with PM to stop curbs on foreign students after feeling "negative impact"

In January the Government banned family members of international students joining them in the UK and the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised yet tougher curbs on education immigration.

However, Wolverhampton University's long term business plan relies on an influx of 5,000 new international students over the next few years.

Professor Ebrahim Adia, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wolverhampton, told the Express & Star the current regulations are already being felt.

He said: “There is no doubt that the Government’s new curbs on immigration are having a negative impact on the UK as a study destination, and could have a damaging impact on jobs, student opportunities and University finances, alongside wider impacts on local economies."

The Vice-Chancellor pointed to the positive impact of foreign students to Wolverhampton.