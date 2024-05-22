Celebrations as Wolverhampton school jumps from 'requires improvement' to 'good' after latest Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The education watchdog visited St Teresa's Catholic Primary Academy in Malins Road last month and found improvements had been made since its last inspection in 2021.

In their report, inspectors found that pupils enjoy attending the school – which forms part of the St Francis and St Clare Catholic Multi Academy – and "love learning".

Youngsters were found to "make friends quickly" and their behaviour was described as "very positive".

Staff and pupils at St Teresa's Catholic Primary Academy celebrating the Ofsted result

They also noted the "positive relationships" between school goers and staff and praised leaders for creating an environment where "everyone can thrive".

Staff were also found to go the "extra mile" to help pupils feel a part of the school and the safeguarding arrangements were said to be effective.

Inspectors further noted that progress had been made in the school's curriculum since its last inspection, which is "well planned" from early years to the end of year six, praising the "intensive work" of staff.

The report added that "most teachers" check pupils' understanding and identify gaps in subject knowledge, however said some subjects are not monitored as well.

Staff were found to be efficiently trained to meet the needs of youngsters with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), with these pupils "well supported".

Inspectors also praised the variety of clubs on offer to school goers, including crafts and sports, and described them as "well attended".

They however said the school needs to ensure teachers "use assessment consistently" to check pupils' understanding.

The school was also found to not have monitored the impact of some subjects "well enough", meaning some youngsters "do not retain" the required knowledge they need to do well.

Inspectors overall rated St Teresa's Academy "Good" across each of the inspection areas, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years provisions.

Principal Stacy McHale said: "We are very proud of the rapid improvements we have made in all areas.

"We have worked closely with other Wolverhampton schools from our St Francis and St Clare Trust and from the local area to ensure we have an ambitious and broad curriculum coupled with many wider opportunities to prepare children for successful lives.

"Our motto is very evident each day as we 'Pray together, aspire together, achieve together' and our wonderful pupils will always be at the heart of all we do here.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff, governors, St Francis and St Clare Trust directors and all of our parents for their continuing support and feedback.

"There is much to look forward to in the future of St Teresa’s as we continue our mission of excellence."

Toni Ellis, CEO of St Francis and St Clare Trust, also shared her pride at the Ofsted result.

Ms Ellis said: "Since Stacy McHale joined the school and St Francis & St Clare Trust, St Teresa’s has improved at pace, embedding a high quality of education in its broadest sense.

"This community and city deserve the best educational opportunities and we are delighted that St Teresa’s is a part of this.”

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, added: "Huge congratulations to everyone at St Teresa’s Academy which has made excellent progress over the last few years and achieved a well-deserved Good outcome.

"This is testament to the hard work of Stacy McHale, her staff, governors, parents and pupils – well done everybody."

The school's Ofsted result comes as new figures show that 92 per cent of schools in Wolverhampton are now rated either Good or Outstanding, scoring above the regional and national average.