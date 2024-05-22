'Carry this for me?': Watch as students sit through violent encounter in virtual reality knife initiative

Pupils at E-ACT Willenall Academy, on Furzbank Way, were given virtual reality headsets by West Midlands Police to allow them to experience first-hand the reality of carrying a knife.

The headsets forced students to make snap decisions that either ended with a peaceful resolution or the horrible death of a classmate.

The video, which was produced by West Midlands Police as part of Operation Advance, looks to show the real implications of knife crime; and just how quickly a situation can go wrong.

Wearing the goggles, Express & Star reporter Daniel Walton was whisked away as he took on the role of an unnamed student – being told that their friend was involved in a fight with another classmate earlier in the day.

Express and Star reporter Daniel Walton was virtually arrested after trying to stop a knife fight

While going through the options, I found it difficult to choose choices that led to a peaceful resolution while still supporting my friends.