More than £2,700 raised by staff and students who conquered Welsh Three Peaks challenge

A total of 14 pupils from St Dominic's Grammar School, in Brewood, along with nine members of staff, climbed Snowdon, Cadair Idris, and Pen-y-Fan within their target time, raising more than £2,700 for a Staffordshire dogs’ charity in the process.

Setting off last Friday, the team stayed overnight to prepare for the early start the next day.

Rising at 3am last Saturday, they began their ascent of Snowdon at 5.30am, tackling the other two mountains afterwards.

Headmaster Peter McNabb was among those taking part.

He said: “Despite facing challenging weather conditions, including 50mph gusts and sub-zero temperatures, determination never wavered.

"Everyone showed true Dominican spirit.

"Their efforts raised over £2,700 for Boycie's Bridge dog charity in Staffordshire, showcasing not only their physical endurance but also their commitment to making a positive impact on their community.

“In the face of adversity, our students exemplified courage, teamwork, and resilience, leaving an indelible mark on their school and community.”

The last member to descend completed the challenge at 4.30am on Sunday.

Reflecting on the experience, one staff member described it as "simultaneously the best and worst thing" he had ever done.