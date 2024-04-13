Kingswinford school holds 'superhero day' with special, fun filled visit from health workers

On Thursday, students at The Brier School celebrated their own 'Superhero Day' with a special visit from West Midlands Air Ambulance, British Red Cross and St John Ambulance.

Throughout the day, the pupils learnt important lifesaving skills and how each service can help them when in an emergency.

Their 'favourite part' was being able to board some of the emergency vehicles as it was a 'real-life experience' for them, and a 'great opportunity' for the children to learn how to keep themselves safe.

Bethan Landon, associate head teacher at The Brier School, said: "All of the pupils at The Brier School have had a fantastic opportunity today to gain first hand experience alongside the people who help us within our local community. The highlight of the day was watching the pupils learn and practice their CPR skills and board a real Helicopter Pod. As a school we are very grateful to all of the 'superheroes' in our community who support us, our pupils and our families."