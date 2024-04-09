Stourbridge school searching for new 'ambitious and experienced' headteacher

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The role is open at St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, in Lea Vale Road, with an annual salary of up to £61,882.

The job advert says that the directors of Emmaus Catholic Multi Academy Company, together with the Archdiocese of Birmingham, are looking to appoint an "ambitious, experienced and suitably qualified practising Catholic".

It states: "St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School is a thriving school where leaders are continually refining and adapting an ambitious curriculum so that all pupils can succeed.

"When Ofsted last inspected this ‘good’ school, they confirmed that all pupils, including those with SEND, learn the full breadth of curriculum subjects and that pupils understand the value of learning and are ambitious for their futures.

"At St Joseph’s, we place such importance on inclusion that the role of SENCO is incorporated into the vice principal role to give it the status that is commensurate with senior leadership.

"We encourage applications from current SENCOs with a nationally recognised SEND qualification or other middle leaders with an aptitude and passion for SEND who would be willing to obtain the NPQ for SENCOs qualification.

"Other roles and responsibilities will be dependent upon the skills and expertise of the successful candidate, but in addition, we require someone with the expertise and vision to lead a core subject.

"Directors are looking for an outstanding, highly motivated practitioner, with experience of whole school improvement across the range of abilities who is able to work with staff to ensure that all St Joseph’s children reach their potential.

"This is a fabulous opportunity to join the leadership team of our multi academy company and contribute to our shared vision of raising standards to outstanding in each of our schools.

"Strong relationships provide positive support for continuous professional development, and directors are keen to appoint and promote effective and successful leaders to secure and sustain the future of our schools."

The post would begin on September 1.

Applications need to be received by April 22 at noon.

For more information email kholden@emmausmac.com or visit wmjobs.co.uk/job/193750/vice-principal