Every Wolverhampton secondary school Ofsted rating from the last year
As Wolverhampton parents navigate the complexities of choosing the right secondary school for their children, staying informed about recent Ofsted ratings becomes paramount.
With students returning to school this week after the Easter holidays, the timing couldn't be better to explore the educational landscape.
So with that in mind, this comprehensive overview provides parents with valuable insights into the quality of education offered by secondary schools in Wolverhampton, by showcasing the inspection results from the last year.
From outstanding institutions to those needing improvement, this article serves as a vital resource for parents prioritising their children's education.
Progress Schools - Wolverhampton
The Way Youth Zone, School Street, Wolverhampton, WV3 0NR0.44 miles
Rating: Good
Latest report: February 9, 2024
Wolverhampton Girls' High School
Tettenhall Road, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV6 0BY
Rating: Outstanding
Latest report: January 22, 2024
The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton
Millfields Road, Ettinghshall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV4 6AP
Rating: Good
Latest report: July 23, 2023
Aurora Cedars School
39 Compton Road West, Compton, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV3 9DW
Latest report: June 6, 2023
Colton Hills Community School
Jeremy Road, Goldthorn Park, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV4 5DG
Rating: Good