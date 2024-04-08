Every Wolverhampton secondary school Ofsted rating from the last year

With students returning to school this week after the Easter holidays, the timing couldn't be better to explore the educational landscape.

So with that in mind, this comprehensive overview provides parents with valuable insights into the quality of education offered by secondary schools in Wolverhampton, by showcasing the inspection results from the last year.

From outstanding institutions to those needing improvement, this article serves as a vital resource for parents prioritising their children's education.

Progress Schools - Wolverhampton

The Way Youth Zone, School Street, Wolverhampton, WV3 0NR0.44 miles

Rating: Good

Latest report: February 9, 2024

Wolverhampton Girls' High School

Tettenhall Road, Tettenhall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV6 0BY

Rating: Outstanding

Latest report: January 22, 2024

The Khalsa Academy Wolverhampton

Millfields Road, Ettinghshall, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV4 6AP

Rating: Good

Latest report: July 23, 2023

Aurora Cedars School

39 Compton Road West, Compton, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV3 9DW

Latest report: June 6, 2023

Colton Hills Community School

Jeremy Road, Goldthorn Park, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, WV4 5DG

Rating: Good