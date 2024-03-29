Two schools looking for new headteachers who can help children reach their full potential

John Wheeldon Primary Academy, in Corporation Street, Stafford, is offering up to £81,364 a year for a new principal to join its team.

The school, which has 553 pupils on roll, wants to appoint an "inspirational and innovative leader who puts children at the heart of their vision by promoting a strong culture of high expectation, respect, and personal growth".

It is one of the 20 academies that are part of the Staffordshire University Academies Trust.

A job advert states: "We are committed to providing the best possible learning experiences for each and every child, whilst being truly valued by our community.

"There is a strong focus on all children achieving their full potential in a safe and caring environment, with the ongoing aim that they are proud of all they do.