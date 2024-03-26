11 schools in region benefit from share of £38.6 million for improvement works

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The government today announced £1.8 billion in funding for 2024-25 to improve school and sixth-form college buildings across England in a drive to improve school standards for generations to come.

As part of this, the West Midlands will see 74 schools benefit from a total of £38.6 million through the Condition Improvement Fund to complete larger improvements to their schools such as upgrading heating systems, replacing roofs or rewiring electrical systems.

Wolverhampton Girls' High School has received funding for health safety works.

St Stephen's Church of England Primary School, Villiers Primary School and Grove Primary Academy, all in Wolverhampton, have received funding for urgent sustainable mechanical works.

Christ Church C of E Primary School in Coseley will use its funding for urgent fire safety works and Joseph Leckie Academy in Walsall has received cash for legislation compliance.

In Staffordshire, Cannock Chase High School has received funding for legislation compliance security and safeguarding; Wolgarston High School, Penkridge for fire prevention work; Walton High School in Stafford for roofing replacement works; The Weston Road Academy in Stafford for heating works and The Richard Clarke First School in Abbots Bromley for boiler and heating upgrades.

It comes as 733 schools and sixth form colleges, that are part of small academy trusts or small voluntary aided bodies, are confirmed across the country today to receive part of £450m in CIF funding to make school buildings for years to come.

Schools that are looked after by councils, multi academy trusts and large voluntary aided school groups across England will also benefit from almost £1.2 billion to support them in similar large improvement projects through school condition allocations.

The remainder of the £1.8 billion will be allocated to all schools and sixth form colleges across the country, through the devolved formula capital, to improve the day to day running of schools.

That might include modernising ICT equipment and upgrading playgrounds.

Schools Minister Damian Hinds said: “From day-to-day maintenance to long lasting structural improvements this funding will support schools in the West Midlands in providing high quality learning environments for all our children.

“We want every child to realise their potential and great school buildings are just one part of our work to drive up standards across the education system - with more pupils in good and outstanding schools than ever before.”

With these new capital funding allocations, the government has now allocated over £17 billion since 2015 to improve school buildings.