Wolverhampton primary school celebrates Outstanding inspection result

Inspectors from Ofsted have described Woodfield Primary School in Penn in Wolverhampton as a community where everyone belongs, with the inspectors finding that pupils do their best to live the school's values of ambition, belief, challenge, with classrooms industrious places where pupils are engrossed in learning.

The inspectors read said: "The school's curriculum is well designed and thoughtfully sequenced, giving pupils the knowledge and skills they need to achieve highly.

"Highly skilled, dedicated and committed staff teach it consistently and effectively, presenting new learning in a way which captures and motivates pupils to learn exceptionally well.

"Staff make rigorous checks on learning and give pupils carefully tailored support and guidance to help them improve.

"Pupils take great care and pride in their work, which reflects the very high standards and expectations set out by the school.

"Children in the early years get off to an exceptional start, with highly skilled adults supporting children's learning and development.