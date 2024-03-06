Wolverhampton school scoops prestigious arts award

Oak Meadow Primary School, which has been given the Artsmark Gold Award, demonstrated to Arts Council England throughout a two-year assessment process how arts and culture forms a key part of its curriculum.

The school, in Ashmore Park, has embedded creativity across the whole curriculum alongside its extra-curricular provision.

Interim head of school Paul Lane said: "Artsmark is the only creative quality standard for schools that is accredited by Arts Council England.

"The award we have received recognises settings that celebrate the arts and cultural education across the whole curriculum by bringing learning to life for children and young people. Our everyday ambition is to unlock our children’s potential, building their confidence, character and resilience.

"I am bursting with pride for the school following this national recognition; from the diverse and creative lessons children receive daily to our stellar enrichment events such as ‘A Million Dreams’, this accolade showcases our magnificent work and the high standards we have built with the support of all stakeholders and our partnership with St Bartholomew’s CE Multi Academy Trust."

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for education, skills and work, said: " The arts encourage self-expression and creativity, enriching the experience of pupils at school and helping them prepare for adult life.

“Artsmark empowers teachers with the skills they need to embed arts, culture and creativity across the whole curriculum, and schools are recognised for their exceptional commitment to creativity with this award.

"As it is the only award for arts and culture provision in England, this is fabulous recognition for Oak Meadow Primary School."

Artsmark is open to primary, secondary and special schools, as well as hospital schools, pupil referral units, youth offending teams and sixth form colleges in England.