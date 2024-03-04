Sedgley school honoured with prestigious gold mark for its career education

Principal Sukhjot Dhami said the award placed Beacon Hill Academy among an elite group of educational institutions in the UK, with only 26 schools across the nation receiving the recognition.

The gold standard is reserved for schools that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence and meet 100 per cent of the rigorous criteria set forth by accrediting bodies.

Mr Dhami said the assessor responsible for evaluating the school's programme was particularly impressed by the breadth and depth of opportunities available to students, including career fairs and an innovative international work experience programme.

The academy has also developed an app for post-year 11 learners which enables alumni to stay connected with the school and access career support and mentoring.

Mr Dhami said achieving the accolade was down to the hard work and dedication of the careers team, both at Beacon Hill and within the Dudley Academies Trust.