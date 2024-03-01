Future is bright for four travel and tourism learners who have already secured jobs in the industry

The travel and tourism learners all attend Halesowen College.

Kiera Cooper-Kite and Poppie Totney have been hired as cabin crew with easyJet.

Hollie Owen has landed a position as cabin crew with Jet2.com and Jet2holidays.

All three will be based at Birmingham Airport.

Heidi Poole has been offered a role as a trainee travel consultant at Holbeache Travel, an independent travel agency with a 40-year history.

After a successful work experience placement, Heidi was offered an apprenticeship opportunity.

Lucy Hall, managing director of Holbeache Travel, said: “We were so impressed with Heidi’s attitude and willingness to learn.

"We are sure she will be an amazing addition to our ever-growing team and we can't wait for her to start.”

Emma Allen, head of division for travel and catering, said: “We are delighted by the accomplishments of these four young women and extend our heartfelt wishes for success in their future endeavours.

"Throughout their college journey, each of them has flourished, demonstrating remarkable growth in confidence, skills, and understanding of the travel and tourism sector.”