Mayor praises colleges for opportunities offered to students

Andy Street also took a tour of Trinity Point, the latest development at the college aimed at enhancing the digital and media technology curriculum areas which is starting in September.

The college has been at the forefront of digital initiatives, leading on the digital strand of the Local Skills Improvement Fund. This supports further education providers in collectively responding to local skills improvement plans by investing in new facilities, equipment, and developing new courses and curriculum.

Impressed by the facilities and programmes available at Halesowen College, Mr Street praised the college for its role in shaping the region's future. He highlighted the exciting career opportunities being made accessible to young people through the college's initiatives.

Mr Street said, "I am struck at the facilities on offer at Halesowen College and the positive development taking shape with the Trinity Point campus. The college is an important feature in the region’s future, and I am excited to see the variety of career opportunities that young people are offered here."

Jacquie Carman, principal and chief executive, said “We are extremely proud of the facilities we have here at Halesowen College and it is fantastic to be recognised by the West Midlands Mayor as providing opportunities that enable our students to realise their ambitions.”