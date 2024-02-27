Multi-million pound plans to rebuild Sandwell school take a step forward

Perryfields Academy in Oldbury, which is part of the Broadleaf Partnership Trust and serves around 1,000 pupils, has been prioritised by the Department for Education for its School Rebuilding Programme.

Education bosses have now confirmed a feasibility study for the project is now under way.

Experts from the Department for Education have already been on site and will spend the next 16 weeks plotting the best way forward to redevelop the base on Oldacre Road.

Discussions are ongoing as to whether some of the existing buildings can be incorporated into the new layout, or whether a complete rebuild is needed.