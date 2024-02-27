Charity running schools in the Black Country investigated over 'serious financial concerns'

The Charity Commission, which regulates charities in England and Wales, has opened a statutory inquiry into the Abu Bakr Trust in Walsall.

The charity's activities include the running of four independent schools, a mosque and other educational settings to advance the education of children.

The commission said its inquiry had been prompted by "serious and ongoing concerns" about the charity’s governance, debt levels, financial management and financial reporting, including "the trustees’ failures to ensure Abu Bakr Trust’s annual statutory returns are filed on time".

A report detailing the issues examined, any action taken and the inquiry’s outcomes is expected to be published once the investigation has been completed.