School gets top ranking for A-levels in performance tables

Wolgarston High School sixth form received the ranking after the Department for Education released the annual performance tables for schools and colleges.

Staff said the school’s high academic standards had continued to improve year on year, exceeding local and national averages.

The success at A-level was also mirrored at GCSE, where the school achieved a very high progress score ensuring it was in the top 10 per cent of schools nationally.

Headteacher Jo Fairclough said: “We are proud of our high expectations and believe that, with 100 per cent effort and hard work, young people are capable of achieving great things.

"I am delighted that the sixth form results have ranked us top of Staffordshire and that Wolgarston continues its track record of securing excellent outcomes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our students for their hard work and resilience along with the support from parents and carers.

"I would also like to thank the staff for their dedication, expertise and commitment, which have enabled students to achieve these exceptional results and move on to the very best universities and careers.”

Wolgarston High School is part of the Penk Valley Academy Trust.

The CEO of the trust, Brynley Evans, said: “I would like to congratulate both pupils and staff for their success.

"We would also thank parents, families and the wider community for their continued support for the school."