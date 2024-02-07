Walsall primary school celebrates joining forces in multi-academy trust

Walsall Wood Primary School on Brownhills Road marked its union with St Martin's Multi Academy Trust on Thursday.

Youngsters from each of the schools who are already served by the trust came together with Walsall Wood pupils to celebrate the news.

They include St Martin's Church of England Primary School in Bilston, Field View Primary School which is also in Bilston, and Grove Primary School in All Saints, Wolverhampton.

Ben Davis, CEO of St Martin's Multi Academy Trust, said he was excited for the partnership with Walsall Wood Primary School.

The 48-year-old said: "I am really proud and excited that they made this decision to join our trust.

"They are an excellent school so they bring expertise. I know they are looking forward to the collaborative opportunities that this partnership will bring.

"The three schools that have been in the trust for a while are good schools and serve very different communities.

"What we have with Walsall Wood is an excellent school which brings another perspective, so we have four primary schools that will serve unique communities."

Mr Davis explained that the new union will allow teachers at Walsall Wood Primary School to work collaboratively with staff across the trust, sharing ideas and offering support.

He added: "It is about how we work together to a high level of detail so that it is a benefit for the children.

"Our job at the trust is to ask if the children are thriving – that is what we will focus on."