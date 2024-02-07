School praised by inspectors for strong leadership, pupil achievements and enrichment

The Independent Schools Inspectorate (IS) visited St Dominic’s Grammar School in Brewood in November and the findings have been published this week.

All required standards were met in every area: management, quality of education, pupils’ physical and mental wellbeing, contribution to society and safeguarding.

Headmaster Peter McNabb said he was incredibly proud of the findings and that they reflected the hard work of staff and excellent behaviour of students.

Mr McNabb said: “I am incredibly proud of our hard-working staff and students.