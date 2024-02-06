'I couldn't have wished for a better job!' – Wolverhampton teaching assistant retires after more than 40 years
A teaching assistant has said a fond farewell after working at a Wolverhampton primary school for more than four decades.
Marian McConnell retired on January 26 after around 46 years of working at St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy in Wednesfield.
The 66-year-old joined the Graiseley Lane school in 1978 as a nursery nurse before eventually becoming a teaching assistant, working with youngsters aged five and up.
Marian, who lives in Willenhall, celebrated her last day at the school with a farewell assembly attended by pupils, teachers and former colleagues, which was made doubly special as it also marked her birthday.
The retired teaching assistant said the day was something she would never forget.