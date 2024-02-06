'I couldn't have wished for a better job!' – Wolverhampton teaching assistant retires after more than 40 years

Marian McConnell retired on January 26 after around 46 years of working at St Patrick's Catholic Primary Academy in Wednesfield.

The 66-year-old joined the Graiseley Lane school in 1978 as a nursery nurse before eventually becoming a teaching assistant, working with youngsters aged five and up.

Marian is pictured with a class of children at the school in 1979 Marian McConnell left the school after more than 40 years of service Marian had a tearful farewell from the school Old pictures show Marian with her late husband John and daughter, Victoria

Marian, who lives in Willenhall, celebrated her last day at the school with a farewell assembly attended by pupils, teachers and former colleagues, which was made doubly special as it also marked her birthday.

The retired teaching assistant said the day was something she would never forget.