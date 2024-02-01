Walsall school closes after parents 'drag' children through windows and over fences' following security alert

Police were called to Bloxwich Academy in Leamore Lane, Beechdale, on Thursday afternoon when dozens of parents arrived after it was wrongly believed that an intruder had got onto the site.

School bosses made the decision to place the school in lockdown, but no intruder was found and it was discovered that a pupil had been mistaken for a member of the public.

Matrix Academy Trust, which runs Bloxwich Academy, described the behaviour of some of the parents as "disgusting" and said despite families being sent text messages to confirm that the lockdown was lifted, many of them insisted on gathering outside.

In a letter to parents, trust chief executive Lynsey Draycott, said some parents then began "barging" their way past staff, with some "encouraging children to climb the security fencing", ignoring instructions being given by teachers.

The trust claimed that a small number of parents were even seen "dragging" their children over the fences and pulling their children through ground-floor windows.

The letter further stated: "Because of the actions of some parents, many children became very anxious and upset. At no time before parents started coming up to school was any child in any danger.

"Some parents illegally forced their way onto school site. Some verbally and physically assaulted staff. Some broke school property. We have identified names of several offenders, passed them to the police and we are pursuing prosecutions.

"Staff were imploring parents not to put students in danger by having them climb the security fence. Rather than help staff, a small number of parents dragged their children over the fences, putting them at risk of serious injury.

"Some pulled children through ground floor windows, despite staff pleading with them to stop. Some parents exercised very poor judgement, behaving selfishly without considering the impact of their actions on others."

The letter added: "The police praised the staff and school for managing a very difficult situation, commenting that they have never seen behaviour like this before. Many parents have been in touch to say how disgusted they are at the behaviour of the parents who caused this situation."

As a result of the incident, a number of parents have now been banned from entering the school site, while others have been reported to the police due.

It comes after a letter was issued by the trust on January 18 in which it stated that "several parents" had been banned from entering the school after "aggressive" and "threatening" behaviour towards staff.

Due to the latest problems, a phased arrival of pupils will be in operation from Friday.

The school's headteacher is currently absent due to "confidential reasons" and unrelated to what the trust has also described as "malicious and false comments". It has confirmed there are no safeguarding allegations against him.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.