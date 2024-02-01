Pupils launch new Ironman challenge after raising almost £5k for causes

Pupils at Walton Priory Middle School in Stone near Stafford last year raised £4,895 for a new roof as part of its forest school project and for North Staffordshire children’s departments.

This year 46 children, aged nine-11, will be taking part in a half distance Ironman challenge in April. This will involves swimming 1.2 miles, cycling 56 miles and running 13.1 miles.

The money raised will go to children’s mental health charity Young Minds and towards refurbishment of the school hall at the Beacon Rise site.

The first effort held two years ago raised £2,000 and last year 17 pupils took part in a triathlon to raise £4,895.

Event organiser and parent Samantha Owen says: "Some of these kids will this year be taking part in their charity event and love doing it. They are a huge inspiration and just want to make a difference in the community."

The latest appeal has so far raised £530 online. To donate see website justgiving.com/crowdfunding/samantha-owen-4?utm_term=BeEQvDAaq