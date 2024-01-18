Mentor dogs helping Wolverhampton schoolchildren achieve more in the classroom

Orla and Brian are now familiar faces at St Regis Church of England Academy, Wolverhampton, after the school introduced a Dog Mentor programme.

Vice-principal Chris Green said: "The Dog Mentor programme has built upon the benefits of the human-animal bond by providing children positive experiences with dogs that can help them educationally, developmentally, emotionally and socially.

"Over the last nine years the Dog Mentor programme has been proven to have a positive impact on children in all areas including self-esteem, behaviour, peer relationships and better engagement skills. These improvements then result in improved academic achievement."

Orla is Mr Green's own four-year-old dog and Brian, aged six, is Deb Rogers' and both animals had to pass assessments and hold licences to be support dogs.

Deb Rogers with Brian and Chris Green with Orla

Mr Green added: "The Dog Mentor programme will bring a positive influence into the school environment as a whole and we look forward to the impact it will have on our children. Full training has been given to both Orla and Brian and our staff owners, as well as Miss Nicholls-Owen from our pastoral team, who will work with them in order to ensure that the welfare of everyone involved is maintained as a top priority."

The programme improves children's abilities to pay attention and focus, calm down when upset or stressed, and make better decisions. It also helps children develop awareness of inner and outer experiences.

It may also help children who have a fear of dogs. Mr Green said: "Some children have a fear of dogs, these fears may be based on prior negative interactions or from parents' warnings to be careful around dogs which instils an emotional response of anxiety.

"The Dog Mentor programme is implemented where unwanted contact with a dog can be avoided, the fear issue can be minimised. Experience and research has also shown that with proper guidance and handling, children can learn to overcome their fear of animals and with it, grow in respect and appreciation of them. This is something we hope can support pupils."