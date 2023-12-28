Smethwick set to benefit from partnership between academy and basketball team

In line with the Academy’s commitment to developing basketball in the area as one of the Birmingham Rockets affiliated school partners, the school will benefit from a substantial Rockets presence and increased access to their expertise as they expand their offering to students and the wider community.

With access to specialist expertise, Rockets and Shireland are excited to continue to grow the game of basketball in the area as one of the new ‘Rockets’ Basketball Hubs’, which will provide a base for further activity in the area.

Andrea Bell, Senior Vice Principal at Shireland Collegiate Academy, explained the impact that Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust are looking forward to seeing as a result of the partnership.

She said: “We are absolutely delighted to have this partnership with Rob and the team at Rockets. 150 students currently access basketball on a weekly basis and the standard has increased immensely.

“I am delighted to welcome the Rockets here today and I am excited for the future!”

Rockets CEO, Robert Palmer, is also looking forward to the possibilities and believes Shireland are an ideal partner as the club looks to diversify its offering around the city and surrounding areas. “We are really pleased to be partnering with such a proactive school that recognises the value and importance of basketball and sport. It is a really great one for us as it allows us to expand our reach outside of the city centre.

“The partnership makes sure that the students at this school and in the wider community can access the coaching services and expertise that Rockets can offer.”