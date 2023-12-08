Wolverhampton school previously placed in special measures gets good rating from Ofsted after 'considerable improvements' seen

Corpus Christi Catholic Primary Academy in Wolverhampton was previously placed in special measures, before new leadership from St Francis and St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Company and principal Julie Wardle led the school to be graded as good by inspectors following their visit in late October.

They found the Ashmore Park school had gone through a period of significant change and that staff had 'worked hard to make improvements to the quality of education it provides'.

Ofsted said leaders at all levels 'are determined to make the school the best it can be' and have 'worked effectively together to improve the quality of education pupils receive', with the partnership between the school and the St Francis and St Clare Multi Academy Company supporting 'the considerable improvements’ seen.

Pupils 'know that they are well cared for' and that staff 'will always be there to help them when they experience difficulties', inspectors said.

The report said that staff promote a culture of ‘don’t walk on by’ when thinking about helping their pupils and families, and children 'feel safe and happy because of this'.

It was also noted that there has been ongoing work to develop the school’s curriculum, with ‘well-designed learning sequences’ in English, maths and science making it clear that pupils need to know, and changes have also been made in many other subjects to improve what pupils learn.

Inspectors rated the overall effectiveness of Corpus Christi Catholic Primary Academy as good.

Ms Wardle said: "We are absolutely delighted with the outcome of the recent Ofsted inspection and it is a testament to the determination and commitment of the entire school community.

"We have been on a rapid journey of improvement since 2018, overcoming considerable challenges to be the great school we are today.

"We are extremely proud of our wonderful children who make Corpus Christi a very special place to work."

Toni Ellis, from St Francis and St Clare Catholic Multi Academy Company, said: “Corpus Christi is now the flourishing school our children, families and staff should be proud of. This is thanks to the collaboration of the entire school and wider community.”

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for education, skills and work, added: "This is a very positive report which shows the great progress that the team at Corpus Christi have made in recent times. I would like to say a big well done to Julie, her staff and governors, and of course the children and parents, for their continuing success."

Latest figures show 90 per cent of schools in Wolverhampton are now rated either good or outstanding, above the regional and national average.

In addition, nine in 10 Wolverhampton pupils attend good or outstanding schools, the best in the West Midlands.