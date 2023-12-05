Praise heaped on Smethwick school for achieving top marks from Ofsted

Shireland Technology Primary has been judged outstanding in all areas following its first Ofsted inspection since opening in 2019.

The two-form technology primary, part of Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, received a glowing report with inspectors praising its ‘exceptional education for all pupils’, who are ‘happy, feel safe’ and are ‘rightly proud to attend’.

Ofsted said 'pupils’ behaviour is impeccable' and commended the curriculum which ‘is of exceptional quality’.

Staff were praised for their teaching, which is packed with ‘captivating experiences’ designed to fuel pupils’ imaginations and promote excellence, Ofsted said.

The inspectors highlighted that reading is a ‘high priority’ and said the technology primary offers an ‘impressively wide range of experiences’ as part of its provision for fostering pupils’ ‘talents and interests for future life’ and character development, which aims to ‘broaden pupils’ horizons’ outside the curriculum.

Lady Kirsty Grundy, principal at Shireland Technology Primary and director of primary education at Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, said: “We are exceptionally proud to have achieved outstanding in our first inspection, which reflects the unwavering commitment of all our staff to provide the highest quality of education for our children.

"This includes the invaluable support from our trust and our families, whom we could not have done this without.

“However, we will not be complacent, and will continue to work hard to maintain our outstanding grade and look for ways to make our school even better so that pupils continue to thrive and succeed in the future.”

Sir Mark Grundy, CEO at Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, added: “I am delighted with Shireland Technology Primary’s success, which is a testament to the school’s unwavering commitment, dedication and hard work.

“This is a school that truly embodies excellence in education, offering a vibrant and innovative learning environment combined with the best technology-enabled opportunities that cultivate and empower pupils’ to reach their true potential.

"At Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, we are committed to providing each child with an exceptional education and are incredibly proud to be supporting Shireland Technology Primary in its delivery of excellence.”

The school, on Wilson Road, has 350 pupils on roll.