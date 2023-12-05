Wallbrook Primary Academy has been rated good in all areas by the education watchdog, and achieved an outstanding rating for leadership and management, as well as early years provision.

The academy, part of the Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, was praised for students' good behaviour and inspectors said in early years ‘children get off to a flying start’.

Its curriculum was praised for being ‘broad and highly ambitious’ and ‘carefully designed’ to suit children and match their needs.

Staff were also said to have ‘high expectations of what pupils can achieve’ and widely demonstrate their passion for the success of all pupils.

Lorna McGregor, principal at Wallbrook Primary Academy, expressed her pride in the school’s achievements since it joined Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust in 2021.

She said: “Getting an Ofsted rating of good with outstanding features means so much to everyone at Wallbrook.

"It reflects all the hard work that everyone across our school community has put in over the years since converting to the trust, including the invaluable support from our families, who we could not have done this without.

"To hear that they appreciate the support we give their children and the positive relationships we have built together fills us with great pride.

“This accomplishment serves as a significant milestone for how far the school has come and our continued efforts to ensure that pupils have every opportunity to thrive and succeed. We are committed to maintaining this standard of excellence and look for ways to make our school even better for our bright minds of tomorrow.”

Sir Mark Grundy, CEO at Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, added: “I am delighted with Wallbrook Primary Academy’s recent success, which is a testament to all their hard work and dedication. This is the first good rating for the school in many years, after its previous inadequate rating as Wallbrook Primary school.

“This is a school which truly embodies excellence in education, offering an innovative, nurturing environment that cultivates curiosity and an ownership of learning in pupils, empowering them to reach their true potential.

"As part of Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust, we are committed to providing each child with an outstanding education and are proud to support Wallbrook Primary Academy in their pursuit of excellence.”

The school, on Bradleys Lane, has 274 pupils on roll.