Roads outside two Dudley schools to be closed at drop-off and pick-up times in new plans

The proposals aim to reduce congestion and make roads safer immediately by the schools in a bid to encourage parents to use other ways to take their children to and from school.

A trial is due to start next year at Peter's Hill Primary School, Amblecote, and Brook Primary, Brierley Hill.

Tighter restrictions are planned on on roads near both schools from 8.15am to 9.15am and 2.30pm to 3.45pm.

Council bosses say there has been extensive engagement with communities during the development of the scheme and a further consultation period is expected.

If approved, they trials could start early next year.

Councillor Damian Corfield, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: "Dudley Council wants to find the best ways to improve road safety for school runs and we are dedicated to supporting more children to use active travel for the ongoing health and wellbeing.

"We are pleased to be piloting this innovative scheme, which could also help to reduce pollution in the areas, and I would like to thank both schools for their ongoing support as we prepare to put these temporary orders in place."

There will be exemptions for residents, people with disabilities, residential carers, emergency staff and school staff.

Enforcement action is to be upheld by West Midlands Police, with those found to be breaching the order possibly facing a fixed penalty notice.

Dr Rob Clinton, cabinet member for climate change, said: "There are several other authorities including Solihull, Birmingham and Walsall Council that have already successfully implemented similar orders at some of their school localities."

The legal order will be advertised widely before it is implemented, with signage being installed around the area to inform motorists.

Parents and carers of pupil of pupils attending the two schools will be kept informed of any development through their school.