23 nostalgic photos of Black Country and Staffordshire headteachers from the 90s and early 2000s

They were the public servants tasked with keeping order, gaining the respect of pupils, and supporting staff to help students to excel to the best of their abilities.

While their job often required them to instil discipline, these images show how many did so while earning the admiration of colleagues and children.

The schools featured in this retro photo gallery include Bantock Primary School, Wolverhampton; Tividale Community Primary School; St Alban's Primary School, Wednesfield; Rounds Green Primary, Oldbury; Cookley Sebright First School, near Kidderminster and Yew Tree Primary School, West Bromwich, among many others.

Do they bring back memories of your school days?

Cutting the ribbon to open Bantock Primary School, Wolverhampton, is the then Mayor of Wolverhampton Tersaim Singh with headteacher Edgar Hastings

New chief education officer Graham Moss (front left) meets Tividale Community Primary School headteacher Les Young (front right), Bill Thomas, cabinet member for education, and George Taylor, deputy cabinet member for schools

Headteacher Ruth Lawrence at St Alban's Primary School, Wednesfield, getting set to welcome in the millennium with pupils

Celebrating the 50th anniversary at Collingwood Infant School, Bushbury, is pupil Sam Salter, aged five, headteacher Val Willis, and performer Herbert Dinkum

Unveiling a plaque to mark the school extension, and cutting a cake to mark 40th anniversary celebrations, at Bhylls Acre Primary School, Wolverhampton, is Sir Patrick Cormack MP, with (left) headteacher Barbara Boyson, chair of governors Pat Powell and chairman of South Staffordshire District Council Roy Hood

Headteacher Anne Morgan, at St Anthony's Catholic Primary School, Fordhouses, Wolverhampton

Church Eaton Primary School headteacher Mike Winkle is powerless to get his hands on pupils Jack Little (front) and Alex Lory as he does a spell in the stocks at the school's centenary Victorian fete

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of St Anthony's RC School, Wolverhampton, are pupils with the school's headteacher John Cuthbert, of Wolverhampton, planting a rhododendron plant to mark the occasion

Headteacher Mick Murphy, of Rounds Green Primary, Oldbury, gets a trim from pupils Thomas Palmieri and Vicky Sahota, both aged 10, to raise money for the school playground

Back to the good old days at Cookley Sebright First School, near Kidderminster. Celebrating their 150th anniversary are headteacher Martin de Vine getting a grip of six-year-olds Robert Broadhurst with Jamie Brighton, Naomi Lee, left, and Katherine Stamps

Headteacher Eileen Williams of Rosewood School, Dudley

Pauline Gregory, headteacher of Alexandra High School in Tipton

Terry Holland, headteacher at the Windmill Middle School at Areley Kings, Stourport, treading the boards with some of his pupils in the play Johnny Salter. They were celebrating the opening of the school's new arts centre

Rob Smith, headteacher at the Perry Hall Primary School, Wednesfield, was gunged in front of his pupils for charity

Willenhall's Stow Heath Infants school headteacher Sylvia Bonnick receives a bouquet of flowers from pupils Joseph James and Rebecca Robinson

Georgina Wheatley, 10, braves the driving sleet to help Dudley's Milking Bank Primary School headteacher Richard Mason practice for the London Marathon

Wren's Nest Primary headteacher Yvonne Pearson shows Trudi Higgs, eight, the guest list after her Buckingham Palace trip

Headteacher Adrian Slack gives cerebral palsy sufferer Ashley Pugh a ride around the pyjamas and wellies sponsored walk at the Straits Primary School, Lower Gornal

Headteacher Diane Mackie rings the bell for the last time to mark her retirement from Castlechurch Primary School, Stafford, pictured with pupils

Pupils of Oakridge Primary School, Stafford, celebrate their top of the league status with headteacher Helen Hopkins

Headteacher Rhoda Poyser with John Steadman and Emma Thomas, both aged 11, with the rest of the 500 pupils who took part in the balloon launch at Pheasey Park Farm Primary in Great Barr