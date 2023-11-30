Ofsted inspectors downgraded the New Leaf Inclusion Centre, in Stroud Lane, Willenhall, from its previous rating of ‘requires improvement’ to ‘inadequate’ following an inspection in September.

Their report said pupils "set the culture" at New Leaf and receive an "unacceptable standard of education".

But they added the newly appointed headteacher Sarah Gould had identified shortcomings and was setting the school on the way to improvement.

They also noted the curriculum was being redesigned while the wellbeing and safeguarding of pupils was also praised.

A spokesperson for New Leaf said they recognised the findings and were committed to making the necessary changes to benefit the pupils.

Ofsted said: “Despite recent positive changes, pupils at New Leaf Centre receive an unacceptable standard of education.