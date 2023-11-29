Wood Green Academy was one of the schools in England identified earlier this year as containing reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC).

RAAC is a lightweight building material used up to the mid-1980s but has since been assessed to be at risk of collapse.

Wood Green Academy announced that a survey of the school in Wood Green Road during the summer found RAAC in some classrooms in the Weston block and that part of the site had closed for safety reasons until remedial work had taken place.

Pupils returned back to the school in September after the summer break, but they faced staggered start times with not all year groups able to be in at once.

Temporary works have been ongoing at the site and Sandwell Council said these were expected to be completed by the time pupils break up for Christmas.

The authority said the academy was working with the Department for Education (DFE) to "progress a permanent solution".

The school is an academy and so run independently, but the council has been providing support.

A spokesman for Sandwell Council said: "RAAC was identified in part of one teaching block in August and the council provided support and guidance.

"Temporary works are ongoing and due to be completed by the end of this autumn term.

"The academy is currently liaising with the DfE to progress a permanent solution.

"Please note the school opened fully to all students in all year groups in September and this continues to be the case."