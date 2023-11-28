Oldbury academy with 'high ambitions' for students rated 'good' by Ofsted

Ofsted inspectors who visited Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy noted the strong emphasis the academy places on the personal development of students, who engage “enthusiastically” with its comprehensive careers programme, and benefit from “rich and diverse” extra-curricular activities.

They said leaders’ actions to improve the curriculum had led to "consistently positive outcomes" being achieved by students by the end of key stage four and students understood and followed the successful team OSCA values of 'opportunity, scholarship, compassion and aspiration'.

The school was praised for carefully considering staff workload and inspectors said that leaders ensured all students benefit from its “highly ambitious” curriculum.

Students' behaviour was described as "positive and respectful" during lesson times and safeguarding was said to be effective.

Adrian Price, interim principal at Ormiston Sandwell Community Academy, said: “We are extremely proud that the continued hard work and efforts of everyone within our school community have been recognised with this positive Ofsted report.

"This includes the ongoing improvements and enhancements that are being implemented across the school, our ambitious curriculum, our diverse range of personal development opportunities, and most importantly the positive and safe environment we foster for our students to be able to flourish.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our staff, students, parents/carers and wider community for their continued collaboration and support, and I look forward to continuing to work closely with everyone as we build on this latest achievement."