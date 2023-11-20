Fresh images show how new school on former power station site could look

A reserved matters planning application has been submitted to Lichfield District Council for the first all-through school to be built in Staffordshire.

If agreed, the school will be built on the former Rugeley Power Station site, owned by Engie, which is to be transformed into a sustainable and innovative neighbourhood.

The school will accommodate up to 420 primary and 750 secondary school pupils, as well as a 52 place nursery and 200 place sixth form.

As well as the all-through school, plans include a multi-use games area, sports pitches, sports hall and car parking.

An image showing how the all-through school will look

It will be run by the John Taylor Multi Academy Trust, which already runs a number of primary and secondary schools in Staffordshire.

Plans have been submitted by BAM Construct UK Ltd, which has been appointed by the Department for Education to construct the school.

The Department for Education is funding the school as part of the government’s Free Schools programme, along with a substantial contribution from Engie and contributions from Staffordshire County Council.

The school is scheduled to open its doors to both primary and secondary school pupils in September 2025 and will address the growing need for school places in Rugeley.

Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for education Jonathan Price said: “After months of planning and negotiations, we have reached a crucial step in the development of this school.

"The next step will be gaining planning permission before construction can start in earnest. I look forward to seeing the school take shape over the next couple of years.

“Building this school is incredibly important, as it means we can address pressures on school places locally and add much needed capacity in the area.”

Mike Donoghue, chief executive officer of the John Taylor Multi Academy Trust, said: “Everyone at JTMAT is delighted to be advised that significant progress toward the opening of Staffordshire’s first all-through provision has been made. We are incredibly enthusiastic about the proposals, ambitious for the school as a centre of learning and engagement, and committed to delivering provision of which the community will be proud.”

A spokesperson for Engie UK said: “We are delighted that another important milestone has been reached in the next chapter of Rugeley Power Station’s long history.

"The school is an integral part of the plans to transform the site into a sustainable and innovative community, and will be an important addition to the local educational provision.

“Engie, is pleased to have reached an agreement to provide the 7HA of land for the development of the school, along with its contribution to the school construction, road access and infrastructure to service the school."