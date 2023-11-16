Pupils enjoy double session of Bullseye maths with two of the sport's biggest stars

Students from Coseley-based Bramford Primary School took part in the event on Wednesday in Wolverhampton.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) introduced Bullseye maths in 2022 to encourage numeracy in a fun and inclusive way, with an online portal at pdc.tv/maths accompanied by in-school sessions.

Pupils from Bramford Primary School enjoyed a double session of Bullseye Maths. Photo: Kieran Cleeves/PDC

Two groups from the school joined Grand Slam of Darts stars Damon Heta and Stephen Bunting at WV Active Aldersley for special sessions of Bullseye maths to mark the event's annual staging in Wolverhampton.

The sessions, run in conjunction with the Wolves Foundation, the official charity of Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, saw pupils take part in theory-based exercises and practical games promoting numeracy skills.

"We have worked in partnership with Wolves Foundation for quite a few years and we are now focusing on support in maths," said Bramford Primary School teacher Sarah Taylor.

"As part of the Griffin Schools Trust, we constantly strive to widen our children's horizons and develop life long skills and this is a wonderful opportunity to do this through a mixture of maths and darts."

Wolves Foundation's Marnie Richards added: "The pupils have had such an amazing time improving their numeracy skills through the Bullseye maths programne.

"It was fun and engaging for all. Thank you to the PDC for this opportunity."

Bullseye maths received a bronze award in the Best Sports Community or CSR Scheme - Other Sports category at the 2023 Sports Business Awards last week.

The PDC's online Bullseye maths portal includes an interactive game, provided by GoDartsPro, and downloadable worksheets to allow all people interested in numeracy to take part in darts-based exercises.