Children from Bilston and Castle Vale schools to perform in London at St Giles Church

For the first time since the pandemic, all 12 schools in the Griffin Schools Trust (GST) will be participating in Griffin Children's Chorus.

Pupils from Bramford Primary in Bilston, and Chivenor Primary in Castle Vale, will be part of the 12 schools coming together to unite in the festive season for a celebration of carols at the wonderful St Giles Church Cripplegate in Barbican, London.

The Griffin Children’s Chorus will take place on December 7 at 2pm. Admission is free and open to the public, with no prior registration needed. The Trust encourages family and friends of its schools to attend, if they are able to make it.

Embracing GST’s proud traditions, aspiring towards wide horizons, and demonstrating high achievement, the combined voices from all Griffin Trust schools promise a performance that will touch the heart and spirit of the holiday season.