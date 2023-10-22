Work has got underway

Situated within a new housing development, Beaconfields Primary and Nursery School will welcome nursery and reception pupils from September 2024 before increasing its capacity year on year to accommodate a total of 210 primary and 26 nursery places.

It is being delivered through the Constructing West Midlands framework on behalf of Staffordshire County Council and the end user, the Creative Learning Partnership Trust.

A ground-breaking ceremony at the end of September marked the start of the works for the new build two-storey primary and nursery school.

G F Tomlinson is delivering the construction works alongside Entrust – as the project manager and architects.

The facility will comprise nine classrooms, a library, catering spaces, staff offices and an indoor school hall with acoustic panelling and tiles.

An outdoor play area will be created to enable a number of sports activities for pupils.

The 1,492 sq metres school will incorporate an energy efficient design with high levels of insulation and thermal mass to the walls and ceilings, to ensure the building adjusts to temperature changes, along with the good use of daylight and natural ventilation.

The structural steel frame is now being erected, which will be closely followed by the construction of the single ply flat roof and external walls which will be clad in brickwork, render and curtain walling. Cladding for the build will be projected from the first floor, which is a new design feature for this scheme.

In line with their social value commitments, G F Tomlinson will provide site tours and engagement events with the trust’s partnering schools and other schools within the area.

Close liaison has been established with the adjacent housebuilder to co-ordinate deliveries, site access and egress requirements. This will be maintained throughout the construction period, along with regular newsletters to residents informing them of progress and planned activities.

The established contractor has vast experience working within the education sector, providing high quality school provision across the region. Through its long-standing relationship with Staffordshire County Council and Entrust, G F Tomlinson have delivered seven schools to date, the most recent being Anna Seward Primary School in Lichfield and St Leonard’s Primary School in Stafford.

Chris Flint, managing director of G F Tomlinson, said: “It’s a privilege to continue our work alongside Staffordshire County Council and Entrust, bringing much-needed primary and nursery places to Stafford.

“We are pleased to see works are already speeding ahead and look forward to seeing the progress over the next few months.”

Councillor Jonathan Price, Staffordshire County Council cabinet member for education said: “As towns grow and more housing is developed, it is important that we plan ahead and ensure there are enough school places to meet current and future demand. This school has been planned for a number of years, and it is good to see construction starting on site. I am excited to see the school take shape over the coming months.”