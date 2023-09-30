Social media reports of riots and stabbings at school are 'completely fictitious' says headteacher

Premium
By Daniel WaltonWolverhamptonEducationPublished: Comments

A Black Country headteacher says reports of multiple riots, stabbings and fights at his school are "completely fictitious" and that the incidents have been "heavily exaggerated" on social media.

Aldersley High School. Photo: Google
Aldersley High School. Photo: Google

Mat Winzor, the headteacher of Aldersley High School in Codsall, has moved to reassure parents that rumours of a large disorder at the school last Friday, and again on Thursday this week are "untrue."

Education
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
South Staffordshire
Staffordshire
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News