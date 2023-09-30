Mat Winzor, the headteacher of Aldersley High School in Codsall, has moved to reassure parents that rumours of a large disorder at the school last Friday, and again on Thursday this week are "untrue."
A Black Country headteacher says reports of multiple riots, stabbings and fights at his school are "completely fictitious" and that the incidents have been "heavily exaggerated" on social media.
