Award-winning Kate excels at Harper Adams ceremony

Kate Oakes

Kate Oakes, 22, from Penkridge, who has joined the Rural Professional Services team at Halls in Shrewsbury, graduated with first-class honours in Rural Enterprise and Land Management at Shropshire's Harper Adams University.

At a graduation ceremony last week, she shared the award for the joint best graduate in her cohort and also won the Michelmores Prize for the best assignment on agricultural tenancies.

She had previously been informed that she had won prizes for estate management and her third-year work placement assignment.

“Having worked very hard, I thought I had done well but had no idea that I was joint best graduate in my cohort of around 70,” Kate said.

“The hard work has paid off and it was great way to end four years at the university.

“Hopefully, Halls will now also benefit from the awards, as we look to secure new business across the Midlands, whilst also supporting the company’s existing clients."

She added: "I have hit the ground running since joining the company and I am enjoying the diverse work and am excited to meet more existing and new clients.

“I was attracted to Halls because it’s such a well-respected company in the Midlands and Wales and has a good mixture of rural professional work.”

Kate owns a small flock of award-winning Poll Dorset sheep and is secretary of Chase YFC.

Her parents run a 25-acre smallholding where they keep beef calves and specialise in breeding standard bred horses for harness racing.

Their brood mare, Teatime Hall, was imported from Canada and has produced four British record holders.

Jon Quinn, Halls’ managing director, said: “Our congratulations go to Kate for her outstanding achievements during her time studying at Harper Adams University.