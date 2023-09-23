Veteran fundraiser hailed with honorary award by the University of Wolverhampton

A veteran fundraiser and dedicated football fan has donned a cap and gown to receive an honorary award from the University of Wolverhampton.

Mr Kang received the honorary award on Friday

Manjinder Singh Kang, better known as Manny, was hailed with an Honorary Fellowship by the university at a ceremony on Friday.

An ambassador for Dementia UK, Mr Kang dedicates his time to helping others by organising events as well as completing fundraising challenges of his own, which has seen him raise more than £240,000 for the charity.

A life-long Wolves fan, he is known for having combined his passion of football and fundraising, as he regularly gives away samosas in exchange for donations before his favourite team takes to the pitch, coined "Samosa Saturday".

Mr Kang has previously walked more than 120 miles from Molineux to Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea play Wolves in an effort to raise money for charity.

Back in 2019, he also cycled more than 100 miles from Molineux to Anfield to watch his beloved team's final Premier League match.

The fundraising-fanatic, who is born and bred in Wolverhampton, described being handed the honorary award as a "humbling".

He said: "It's a complete surprise, to be awarded like this. Being human is already a huge privilege and its hugely humbling to be recognised for trying to use the messages of my faith.

"It will hopefully inspire others too, to make volunteering and helping others part of their everyday life."

Honorary awards are presented by the University of Wolverhampton to people who have made a "significant contribution" to their field of expertise.

