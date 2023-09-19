BMet student’s creativity leads to high level apprenticeship at global technology business

Mohammed Ahmed

Mohammed Ahmed, who has just gained triple distinctions in his Level 3 Creative Computing and Cyber Security course at Matthew Boulton College, will start his new venture as a Sales Force Technology Consultant this month.

Mohammed who progressed from a Level 2 to a Level 3 course during his time at college said: “I feel very excited, happy and proud to have gained this position and feel like it is the start of a rewarding career journey for me.

“I chose to study the course I did because I have always had a passion for technology and from when I was a child, I have had an interest in building, fixing and making things. Also, I particularly like putting together servers and networks.

“The course was a perfect fit for me, as the content enabled me to upskill within a sector I really want to pursue. The teaching and support I received at the college were of a high standard and I was able to expand my industry experience, whilst working with AWS (Amazon Web Services) and Career Colleges.

“I am really looking forward to starting my new job and my plan is to build on my skills and experience whilst performing my role. It is a win win situation, as I will either be able to progress within Capgemini after my apprenticeship or secure a reputable job elsewhere.”

Jan Myatt, Vice Principal at BMet’s Matthew Boulton College said: “It is always good to hear about the successes of our students both during and after their time with us.

“Mohammed is certainly a great role model to other students, as his journey clearly shows that with hard work, determination and enthusiasm, that you can reach your goals.