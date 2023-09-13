Pupils encourage safe parking with colourful banner

St Marys Catholic Prm Sch. Pics of principal: Amy Pritchard and front: Zoe Togarepi 8 and Maria Uzzaman 8, and back: Kaya Burzawa 9 and Daniel Michilk 8

Students at St. Mary's Catholic School on Beaumont Road, Wednesbury, have made the colourful poster following the retirement of their lollipop lady in November last year.

Students took part in a competition created by the road safety team at Sandwell Council to encourage drivers to use the roads safely to safeguard children.

The students created designs for posters to encourage road users to drive and park in a responsible manner, with the best designs being included on a banner to be showcased outside of the school grounds.

Amy Pritchard, principal at St Mary's Catholic School said: "The children were absolutely overjoyed with the banners and the posters, they were all really proud of the work that they had done.

"It's really nice that the council have taken this seriously and put in a crossing that has really made an impact in making this a safer community."

The children submitted designs to the road safety team, who went on to choose five winners whose designers would be shown on the school's gate banner.

Ms. Pritchard continued: "It is a bit of an awful road yea, It's a main road parking can get very limited when there is drop off or pick up time at the school.

"The parents are really pleased with what has been done. The children know how to use the road crossing safely and the banner is also just a bit of reassurance that the children are safe here.

"I'm really proud that we have all got the ball rolling to make a difference in our community and of all the children for making thee fantastic designs."

The school now looks forward to taking part in more initiatives around the area to help their community.

The principal continued: "It has really energised the students and motivated them to think about what else they can do in the community.

"This falls really well into our values as a catholic school and catholic teaching to look after your world."