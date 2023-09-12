Applications open for September 2024 year 7 students in Walsall

Stock school image.

Children born between September 1, 2012, and August 31, 2013, are due to transfer to a secondary school in September 2024, and the national deadline for applications is on October 31, 2023.

As soon as the application process is made live, applicants can express preferences for up to five secondary schools. The Walsall online application portal allows applications to be made for a place at any secondary school in or outside the borough.

Parents and carers in Walsall, or anyone that lives outside of the town have been given the following guidelines:

If you live in Walsall, please complete your on-line application by 31 October 2023.

If you live in Walsall and your child attends a primary school outside Walsall, or a private school in Walsall, please complete your on-line application by 31 October 2023.

If you live outside Walsall, you should submit an application through your home local authority listing all of your preferred schools.

Councillor Statham, Portfolio Holder for Education and Skills said: “The application process for secondary schools opened on 4 September and I urge parents and carers to make sure that you maximise your chances of obtaining a year 7 place at one of your preferred schools by submitting your application prior to the national application deadline of 31 October 2023.

“It’s really important that you utilise all of the preferences to ensure that your child is allocated a school that you would be happy for them to attend. Applications received after this deadline will still be processed by the Admissions & Education Sufficiency Team but those applications submitted on time will be prioritised for processing.”