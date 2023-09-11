Multi-school academy appoints three new heads for start of school year

News

The Severn Academies Educational Trust (SAET) has appointed heads of school to Kidderminster’s Baxter College, Stourport Primary Academy and Far Forest Lea Memorial Primary Academy.

Assistant principal Katie Beech takes the reigns at Baxter College, with principal Matthew Carpenter becoming executive headteacher, alongside his position as trust director of secondary education.

Jacqui Elwis, headteacher at Stourport Primary Academy has been made executive headteacher, allowing her to focus more on her role as primary education director for the trust and enabling Alison Maybury, assistant headteacher, to step up as head of school.

Chris King, chief executive of the trust formed in 2016, said: “As SAET has evolved, the role of education directors for both primary and secondary phases have been developed, providing strategic oversight of the educational experience of all our children, their families and the wider community.

“This creates an opportunity to develop strong school leaders through the position of head of school and is a natural step in forging ongoing success for each of our schools, delivering the very best for all pupils.”

Miss Beech has been a key member of staff at Baxter College since joining the school in 2006, with roles including director of learning and head of sixth form. She is also a past recipient of the West Midlands secondary teacher of the year award.

Mrs Maybury has spent her entire 22-year teaching career at the school and was appointed assistant headteacher in 2021. As well as head of school, she will continue her responsibility as curriculum leader.

Mokshuda Begum’s position as head of school at Far Forest Lea Memorial CE Primary Academy has been made permanent, working in partnership with executive headteacher Shelley Reeves-Walters, who is also headteacher at Wolverley CE Primary Academy.

The Far Forest school is the latest to join SAET. After being an associate member, it became a full member a year ago. The trust’s other schools are St Bartholomew’s CE Primary in Areley Kings, Wilden All Saints CE Primary, Hartlebury CE Primary and The Stourport High School and VIth Form College.