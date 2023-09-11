Cardinal Griffin College joins Painsley multi academy company

Pictured: Mrs Hermione Gibson and Mr Steven Bell

Cardinal Griffin Catholic College has joined the Painsley Multi Academy Company (MAC), taking the number of high schools and sixth forms to three.

The college, which is based in Cannock joined the MAC as of September 1, ahead of the new school year.

Headteacher at Cardinal Griffin, Mrs Hermione Gibson (a former Senior Leader at Painsley Catholic College) said: "These really are exciting times for our College, and I am looking forward to embarking on our journey to outstanding success."

The Painsley MAC said the move will bring countless benefits to Cardinal Griffin, including a drive to provide exceptionally high quality and inclusive education.

Cardinal Griffin staff and students will also benefit from having full access to the Teaching School Hub, Maths Hub, Behaviour Hub and Curriculum Hubs at Painsley. The MAC has a proven structure and an excellent track record of school-to-school support to drive school improvement to improve standards across the Painsley family of schools (and beyond) along with successful curriculum models and academic focus with a commitment to a knowledge-rich and evidence-based curriculum.

The Painsley MAC has a proven track record of successful leadership from directors and governors.

Mr Steven Bell, chief executive officer of The Painsley Catholic Academy added: "Cardinal Griffin will be a real asset to our Academy, helping to provide exceptional Catholic education for all. Myself and the other Directors of the MAC are looking forward to working closely with school governors, leaders, staff, students and parents and making them feel welcome as new members of our family."