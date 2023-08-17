Going through clearing for university can be a positive

James got his place at Sunderland Unuversity after going through Clearing

A-Level results day is a day which can bring up a high number of emotions as young people across the region await their results to see if they are able to go to their choice of university and whether their results have proved good enough to match the offer made to them.

While many will get the results and points they need to go to the university of their choice, there will be just as many left wondering what to do next after poor results or no offer in place.

This will mean heading into the uncertain world of clearing to find out if the university they want still has a place for them or whether they might need to look elsewhere.

While it can seem intimidating to go into phone interviews with universities and almost plead your case, it isn't as intimidating as you might think, as I have been through the process and come out of the other side with something I was happy with.

I went through clearing in 2000 when I was looking for a university place, having been rejected by the five universities I had originally applied for while doing my BTEC diploma in Media Studies at Wolverhampton College.

I had been rejected by Leeds, Bournemouth and Sheffield outright, then by Nottingham Trent and University of Central Lancashire afterwards, so was left with an uncertain future, but with the resolves to do something about it.

While the system is different these days, in that you will be matched up to courses you might be interested in, the basic principle is the same in that you are making a choice of what you would like to do.

I wanted to study on a Journalism course, so sent out for prospectuses from a number of universities to read about the courses and see what the universities were like.

Having seen about five I liked the look of, I completed my course and was awarded a Merit, so was ready to face the questions on the first day clearing opened, having registered beforehand.

The first call to University of Central Lancashire, one of the universities which rejected my application, saw me offered a Journalism with English course, not the course I wanted, but a starting point.

I then tried the University of Lincolnshire and Humberside, but they never picked up the phone, so I moved onto the university I had liked the look of the best from the prospectuses, Sunderland University.

The conversation I had with the clearing officer was a positive one, talking about my Media Studies course and my prospective career goals, then talking about my GCSEs and about me as a person.

It concluded with an offer for the course I wanted and after further calls to Heriots University in Edinburgh and Falmouth University did not make an difference, I was happy to take the offer.