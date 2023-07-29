Talented primary school pupils invited to 'big school' transition day

Pupils from the schools involved show off their art work

A celebration of performance and art struck a chord with year five classmates thinking about moving up to ‘big school’.

The Stourport High and VIth Form College hosted a transition event for youngsters from six feeder primary schools and invited parents in to applaud their work.

The children were set themed artwork to complete in their own classrooms which were put on display at the high school during the transition day, along with soap carvings by Hartlebury CE Primary School pupils.

After rehearsals, they presented a singing performance to parents who also viewed their art gallery and listened to a song performed by Stourport’s year seven.

Sara Miles, head of year seven and transition, said: “We are keen to offer Year 5 pupils and their families an insight into life at Stourport High and how our students develop before they have to choose their secondary school in the autumn term.

“This is the first time we have worked with this year group and plan to develop it more in future years to aid their transition.”