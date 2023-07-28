'Good' rating for Adult and Family Learning Service

Celebrating SAFL's 'Good' Ofsted rating, Councillor Simon Hackett, SAFL learner Claudia-Ana Nechifor and SAFL's Lisa Espinosa at the Ron Davis Centre, Smethwick

The latest inspection carried out by education watch dogs, Ofsted, on Sandwell Adult and Family Learning Service (SAFL) has resulted in the service retaining its 'good' rating in all areas.

In the report, released by Ofsted, the group praised staff and management throughout, stating: "Tutors are well organised and plan very effectively."

Learners were also praised in the inspection, with the report stating: "Most learners overcome significant personal issues, developing confidence and self-worth because of their learning."

Claudia-Ana Nechifor, a recent student at the service, said: "I attended this course because I wanted to gain new skills and change my career path.

"Whilst on the course I became more confident, gained loads of knowledge and I made progress towards the career path I want. Attending the Health and Social Care course has made a huge difference in my life, as it gave me the strength and knowledge to follow my goals.

Around 1,500 students attend the learning service each year and take part in a range of courses in English, Maths, and ICT.

Councillor Simon Hackett Sandwell Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: "It's great news that Sandwell Adult and Family Learning has bee rated good by Ofsted.

"I want to congratulate the staff who work really hard to provide this valuable service to the community. I'd also like to thank all of our committed and dedicated learners, who help to make the service what it is, and especially congratulate Claudia-Ana on her achievements."