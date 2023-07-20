Dudley school celebrates prestigious grant of £100,000 for science and technology

The Link Academy has been awarded £100,000 from the Wolfson Foundation.

The Link Academy, which is part of Dudley Academies Trust, has been given the grant by the Wolfson Foundation, an independent grant-making charity which focuses on research and education.

The school was able to apply for the grant because it has been deemed to be ‘Good’ by Ofsted.

Now the money will be invested in refurbishing the school's science and design and technology facilities, as well as the installation of specialist equipment.

It is hoped that the three renewed science laboratories and two design and technology rooms will provide more opportunities for practical learning and will encourage more pupils to study these subjects at GCSE.

Emma Edwards-Morgan, principal of The Link Academy, said, "I am absolutely delighted that the Wolfson Foundation has awarded this funding to The Link Academy.

"At The Link we are passionate about further improving outcomes and opportunities in STEM subjects and this will provide our learners with first-class facilities in which they will flourish!

“These major upgrades will build on our already fantastic GCSE outcomes in these areas. As a science graduate myself, I am so grateful to the Wolfson Foundation, as this will give us the opportunity to encourage learners to Dream Big in their future STEM related careers."

Jo Higgins, the chief executive of Dudley Academies Trust, added: “As a Trust we believe in investing in all of our schools to provide the very best facilities and provision for our learners.

"The funding from the Wolfson Foundation provides a fantastic opportunity to further develop our Estates plan and to have state of the art science laboratories at The Link Academy.”